MPS encouraging retired educators to come back; full or part time

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools are encouraging retired educators to come back to the district and teach. MPS is looking to fill 83 teacher vacancies out of 4,500 positions. The offer is open to retirees from MPS or any other Wisconsin school district.



Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and Milwaukee Teachers Education Association President Ingrid Walker-Henry announced Thursday a campaign to encourage retired educators to come back to the district and teach.

Recruiting retired teachers

What we know:

According to a news release from MPS, districts across the state and nation continue to face a shortage of licensed teachers.

At this time, MPS is looking to fill 83 teacher vacancies out of 4,500 positions.

"We know there are gifted educators looking for a way to get back to the classroom," Dr. Cassellius said. "This is an incredible opportunity to do just that."

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The offer is open to retirees from MPS or any other Wisconsin school district. The first 83 retired teachers to be successfully placed in a school and continue to work for six months will be eligible for a $1,000 bonus.

Apply for a position

What you can do:

Retirees can apply for any position. MPS said the greatest needs are in art, middle school grades, music, physical education and special education.

Retirees may refer to the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Fund information guide on rehired annuitants, which outlines the number of hours they can work, so their pension annuity is not affected.