The Brief Milwaukee police arrested a Riverside University High School paraprofessional. MPD said the paraprofessional struck a student with disabilities on Wednesday. The district attorney's office said it has received charges for review.



Milwaukee police arrested a Riverside University High School paraprofessional who they said struck a student on Wednesday morning, Nov. 12.

MPD said the paraprofessional, a 39-year-old man, struck a student who has intellectual and physical disabilities. The 18-year-old student did not require medical attention.

What's next:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said it has received charges for review. There is no timeline on when or if criminal charges will be filed.

