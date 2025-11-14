Milwaukee police: Riverside paraprofessional hit student, arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a Riverside University High School paraprofessional who they said struck a student on Wednesday morning, Nov. 12.
Local perspective:
MPD said the paraprofessional, a 39-year-old man, struck a student who has intellectual and physical disabilities. The 18-year-old student did not require medical attention.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What's next:
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said it has received charges for review. There is no timeline on when or if criminal charges will be filed.
Featured
The Source: FOX6 News received information from the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.