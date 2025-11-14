Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Riverside paraprofessional hit student, arrested

Published  November 14, 2025 3:45pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Riverside High School in Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police arrested a Riverside University High School paraprofessional.
    • MPD said the paraprofessional struck a student with disabilities on Wednesday.
    • The district attorney's office said it has received charges for review. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a Riverside University High School paraprofessional who they said struck a student on Wednesday morning, Nov. 12.

Local perspective:

MPD said the paraprofessional, a 39-year-old man, struck a student who has intellectual and physical disabilities. The 18-year-old student did not require medical attention.

What's next:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said it has received charges for review. There is no timeline on when or if criminal charges will be filed.

The Source: FOX6 News received information from the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

