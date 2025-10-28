MPS budget: School board approves superintendent's $1.6B plan

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Board of School Directors unanimously approved Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’ $1.6 billion proposed final budget for 2025-26. The district's portion of the Milwaukee tax levy is expected to rise 2.95%. MPS said the final budget reflects adjustments from the preliminary budget.



The Milwaukee Board of School Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’ $1.6 billion proposed final budget for 2025-26.

Taxpayer impact

What they're saying:

Milwaukee taxpayers are estimated to see an increase of about $8 in taxes per $100,000 of assessed property value, according to the school district.

"We are delivering a budget that maximizes resources for students and schools while demonstrating fiscal prudence and responsibility to our taxpayers," Cassellius said in a news release.

The district's portion of the Milwaukee tax levy is expected to rise 2.95% under the budget, which MPS said is just under the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' current 12-month rate of inflation.

MPS said the approved tax levy "includes additional revenue for the district’s extension fund to support the new northwest side community recreation center, anticipated community needs, and to and to provide greater flexibility for future budgets."

Missy Zombor, the school board president, noted the final budget includes greater investment in extracurricular programs for middle and high school students, as the board had requested.

"We are continuing to prioritize what we know students need while being transparent to our staff, families and the public," she said in the release. "We want to thank our neighbors across the city of Milwaukee for their continued support of our public schools."

What's in the budget?

By the numbers:

MPS said the final budget reflects adjustments from the preliminary budget, which was approved in spring. Budget adjustments occur each year because both state aid and enrollment are finalized after the preliminary budget is passed:

An increase of about $20 million more in state special education funds under the new state budget, which increased the reimbursement rate for districts

An increase of about $32 million in state aid, thanks in part to voters’ passage of the district’s 2024 referendum that helped maintain art, music, physical education and mental health supports in schools

Reducing the district’s "vacancy adjustment" by about $22 million so that the district does not rely too heavily on vacant positions to balance the budget and better prepare the district for its 2026-27 budget

Reducing expenses by about $11 million to align to lower enrollment, including 54 fewer full-time equivalent positions without any layoffs

Smaller adjustments to address findings in Gov. Tony Evers’ academic and operational audits as well as the Human Resources audit conducted by the Council of the Great City Schools at MPS’s request

In the release, Cassellius noted that work continues on preparing the 2026-27 budget.