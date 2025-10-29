Milwaukee school board approves $1.6B budget; homeowners to see tax bump

The Brief The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors approved a $1.6 billion budget, raising the tax levy by 2.95%. Homeowners with a $200,000 home will pay about $16 more in property taxes. The plan boosts funding for special education and extracurriculars while reducing some costs tied to vacancies and enrollment.



Milwaukee homeowners will soon pay slightly more in property taxes after the school board approved its budget for the upcoming year.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt a $1.6 billion budget for the 2025–26 school year. The plan includes a 2.95% increase in the district’s tax levy, which means the owner of a $200,000 home will owe about $16 more next year.

Some parents said they don’t mind the added cost if it helps children and schools.

"I am in support of that. I own my own home in Milwaukee, and I know that our public schools have been chronically underfunded," parent Rebecca Stoner said. "I know there are challenges at MPS. I’m not blind to that but I’m really optimistic that we can address those."

"This is our community, these are our schools. I think we need to support this community," added parent Kat Devlin.

By the numbers:

Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius outlined details of the budget, including a $20 million increase in special education funding, $32 million in additional state aid, and $22 million fewer vacancy adjustments.

She said the district also cut $11 million in expenses to align with lower enrollment.

The district noted it is still investing more in extracurricular activities, despite a dip in enrollment.

Local perspective:

Parents say they are hopeful for the future.

Devlin pointed to youth sports as one example: "My co-parent is in there coaching first through third grade basketball right now so we need these activities."

The budget also includes 54 fewer full-time positions, though Cassellius said no layoffs were necessary. Work has already begun on planning next year’s budget.