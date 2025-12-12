Milwaukee police investigate Grantosa School child abuse report

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a report of child abuse at Grantosa Drive School. A mother said her 5-year-old told her a teacher squeezed her face. MPS said what the mother told FOX6 is "not consistent" with its initial investigation.



Milwaukee police are investigating another report of child abuse at an MPS, this time involving a 5-year-old at Grantosa Drive School.

Mother's worry

What they're saying:

Nykea Williams wants transparency from the school district. She told FOX6 News that her daughter told her that a teacher hurt her on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

"Couldn't even get any sleep last night at all, just tossing and turning," she said. "That is the last thing I want to think of, especially knowing that she is autistic, she has a disability."

Williams said, after she picked up her son and daughter from the school at 82nd and Grantosa, the 5-year-old told her something unusual.

Nykea Williams' 5-year-old daughter

"'When I was sitting on the mat, he put his hands on my face and squeezed,'" Williams recalled her daughter saying. "She said, ‘I’m not lying – you can call him right now.' For her to think that he would tell me the truth that he did that to her, just tells me everything I need to know."

The 5-year-old even demonstrated what she said happened during FOX6's interview with her mother.

Williams said her daughter needs extra attention and care from teachers. She said she removed her children from the school and does not feel safe sending them back there.

"I just feel like some of them just don't have the patience, and it takes patience," she said.

Nykea Williams

School, police investigations

The other side:

In a statement, MPS told FOX6: "We value safe and welcoming environments for all of our students. We investigated at Grantosa Drive this week and what we initially found was not consistent with the information shared with you."

What's next:

MPD is still investigating the child abuse claim. As of Friday night, no one had been arrested.

