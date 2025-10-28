MPS holding 6 job fairs through December at schools, central services

article

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools will be holding monthly job fairs at three schools in addition to the district's Central Services. The district is looking for teachers, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, building operations staff, and food service assistants, managers, and manager trainees, among other positions. Each job fair will be seeking specific positions.



Milwaukee Public Schools is holding six job fairs through December to fill positions including teacher, substitute teacher, paraprofessionals, building operations staff, and food service assistants, managers, and manager trainees, among other positions.

Job fairs

What we know:

According to a news release, the monthly job fairs will be held at three schools in addition to the district's Central Services.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Each job fair will be seeking specific positions; applicants may contact MPS recruitment coordinators to find out what jobs will be offered by emailing mpscoordinators@milwaukee.k12.wi.us.

Dates and locations

Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon, at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet St.

Thursday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Obama High School, 5075 N. Sherman Blvd.

Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet St.

Thursday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Pulaski High School, 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet St.

Thursday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Milwaukee High School of the Arts, 2300 W. Highland Ave.