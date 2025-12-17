Expand / Collapse search

MPS lead crisis: District shares update on lead-paint stabilization efforts

Published  December 17, 2025 12:37pm CST
Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

    • Milwaukee Public Schools on Wednesday shared an update on the district's lead-paint stabilization efforts.
    • The district has been working for more than 10 months to eliminate lead dangers from nearly 100 schools across Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17 a major update on the district's lead-stabilization work in its schools.

The district has been working for more than 10 months to eliminate lead dangers from nearly 100 schools across Milwaukee.

To learn more about the district's lead action plan, click here.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). 

