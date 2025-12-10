Milwaukee Public Schools sued; staffer accused of locking students in boiler room

The Brief Parents are suing Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) over claims a former paraprofessional locked students in a school boiler room as punishment. The room, which students called the "Dungeon," allegedly contained hazardous materials and machinery. The staffer, who resigned in November 2023, claimed it was a "scare tactic," but parents say the children were harmed.



Several parents are now suing Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). They claim a former paraprofessional locked their students inside a boiler room as punishment. The lawsuit says students referred to the boiler room as the "Dungeon."

MPS sued

What we know:

What is done in the dark almost always comes to light. That is what allegations listed in a new lawsuit filed against MPS spells out.

Thurston Woods School, Milwaukee

The suit claims a former male paraprofessional at Thurston Woods School locked three students in a boiler room multiple times during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Video of the "Dungeon"

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit says the room, which students called the "Dungeon," was hazardous because of the "chemicals, cleaning agents, boilers, and other machinery."

FOX6 News spoke to one 10-year-old girl, a former Thurston Woods student. We are not identifying her because she is related to one of the students involved in the lawsuit.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News obtained video of one incident. Inside the lunchroom, a man in a dark-colored shirt is seen placing a child in the boiler room. It appears the child tried to open the door, but the man stands in front to keep it closed. About a minute later, you can see the man pulling the child out by the arm.

Paraprofessional investigated

What we know:

The paraprofessional was investigated for violating several MPS policies. He resigned in November 2023. He told the district he placed the students in the room as a scare tactic.

Thurston Woods School, Milwaukee

But according to the lawsuit, the students and their parents say harm was done, causing the children to become scared and upset.

The lawsuit also names the former paraprofessional and other school staffers they believe had knowledge of the situation.

Reaction

What they're saying:

Attorney Drew DeVinney issued the following statement on behalf of the plaintiffs in this case:

"Martin Law Office, S.C. has filed a lawsuit on behalf of three children and their parents against the Milwaukee School District and various staff members of Thurston Woods Elementary School. This case involves disbursing and egregious conduct by school staff. As the lawsuit describes, current and former school staff had a practice of locking students in a dark boiler room, which they nicknamed the "Dungeon," as a form of punishment and intimidation. Our clients describe being locked in a dark boiler room on numerous occasions, surrounded by chemicals, scared, with the lights off and their shoes removed. The threat of being taken to the "Dungeon" was used by staff as a scare tactic. This conduct is unlawful and harmful to the young students of Thurston Woods.

"Concerningly, MPS did not report any of these instances of seclusion and restraint to the Department of Public Instruction, in violation of Wisconsin law. Additionally, the sole video produced by MPS shows multiple staff members in the vicinity of this unlawful conduct when it occurred and that no one intervened to stop it.

"We hope that this lawsuit will serve as a vehicle to prevent further incidents and abuse, and to obtain justice for our clients. We ask that any other families with information, or who may children impacted by this unlawful conduct, to please contact us."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Public Schools issued the following statement in relation to this story:

"Milwaukee Public Schools is committed to maintaining safe and welcoming learning environments for all students and staff.

"While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, the district thoroughly investigated this matter in 2023 and took appropriate disciplinary action which included termination of employment."