MPS student attacked; father demands accountability, 13-year-old arrested

A Milwaukee father says the school system failed his 13-year-old son after the boy was attacked by another student at Rufus King International Middle School on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

What we know:

Milwaukee Public Schools said the other student used a piece of glass as a weapon.

Myron Wilson said his son suffered deep cuts to his head, neck, back and hands. He said school staff acknowledged that the attacking student had threatened his son for at least two days before the incident.

Wilson was on his way home on Thursday from Arizona, frustrated regarding the reason why he was returning to Milwaukee.

"They said they didn't have the resources. They was short on staff and security," he said. "He was attacked by a student that was going around the school for approximately three days threatening him and other students that he was gonna kill them," he said.

In a letter sent to school families Wednesday, MPS said the student used a piece of glass to "hurt the other student." The principal wrote that "this behavior is absolutely unacceptable."

Dig deeper:

The Wilson family shared photos of the boy’s injuries, most of them too graphic to show without edits. Wilson said they reflect how severely his son was hurt.

"He's traumatized," the father said. "He wants to go back to school to learn. I told him, ‘No. Not in Wisconsin.’ I don't trust the system. I don't trust the people that's around the school."

Milwaukee police said they arrested the student accused of attacking the boy, who is also 13-years-old.

What they're saying:

Wilson said he is further upset because he believes no one helped his son for 30 minutes after the attack. He said he is waiting for answers from the district and accountability through the legal system.

"I want them to press — you know — face the penalties for what he was trying to do to my son. He was trying to kill him," Wilson said.

MPS disputes Wilson’s claim about delayed medical care. The district said its investigation showed staff called 911 immediately and that a school nurse provided aid until paramedics arrived.

Big picture view:

This is not the first time Rufus King International Middle School has faced concerns about violence. A mother in April said her daughter was attacked twice in one week.

