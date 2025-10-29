Records: Ex-MPS principal in gun cover-up had prior discipline

The Brief Former Milwaukee Public Schools principal Dennis Daniels pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after covering up a student gun incident in 2024. Records show Daniels was disciplined in 2009 and fired in 2017 before being reinstated under a "last chance agreement." MPS says it cannot comment on past cases, but confirmed weapons found in schools are supposed to be reported directly to law enforcement.



Newly released records reveal a history of discipline involving a former Milwaukee Public Schools principal who was criminally charged last year after a student brought a gun to school.

What we know:

Dennis Daniels, the former principal at Thurston Woods Elementary, was charged with felony misconduct in public office after allegedly trying to cover up the incident. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempted misconduct in public office in January 2025 and surrendered his teaching license the following month.

The case stems from a February 2024 incident in which a student pointed a gun at another child’s head and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire, but the incident launched a criminal investigation that eventually led to Daniels’ arrest, conviction and removal from the classroom.

Court documents and public disciplinary records show that the same day, a teacher found the firearm in a backpack hidden in a stairwell and took it to Daniels’ office.

The next day, records show Daniels went to Milwaukee police and told officers he had found the weapon behind some bushes.

Dig deeper:

It wasn’t until more than a week later that police learned from other administrators the gun had actually been pointed at a student and was not discovered in the manner Daniels reported.

Daniels was initially charged with felony misconduct in public office and misdemeanor obstruction. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge, and the obstruction count was dismissed.

FOX6 attempted to reach Daniels by phone but did not hear back.

The backstory:

Newly released records show the gun incident was not Daniels’ first disciplinary problem within MPS.

In 2009, while working as a music teacher at Story Elementary, records say Daniels insulted and threatened a student. He was warned at the time that any further misconduct could cost him his job.

Less than a decade later, after being promoted to assistant principal, Daniels was fired. He filed a grievance, was eventually reinstated, and in 2018 signed a "last chance agreement."

There is no additional disciplinary record for Daniels until the 2024 gun incident, when he was serving as a principal.

FOX6 asked MPS how Daniels regained his job after being fired and whether the district is reevaluating its process for promotions and discipline.

What they're saying:

MPS provided the following statement:

"Keeping our students and staff safe is our most important responsibility and our highest priority.

This individual is not an MPS employee.

We cannot speak about the details of any specific personnel matter, and the current administration would not be able to speak about how a case was addressed in 2010, 2017 or 2018.

We can share that we take any situation involving a gun or weapon incredibly seriously and when it occurs.

The district’s practice is to call law enforcement whenever a weapon is found in and around our buildings.

The district follows procedures in our Code of Conduct, and we take appropriate disciplinary action up to and including termination."