MPS athletics head out, year after playoff paperwork mistake

article

The Brief Bobbie Kelsey is no longer employed by Milwaukee Public Schools, the district confirmed on Tuesday. Last October, a paperwork mistake disqualified two high schools from the playoffs. Bill Molbeck will assume day-to-day operations for the athletics office moving forward.



Milwaukee Public Schools confirmed that athletics commissioner Bobbie Kelsey is no longer with the district, nearly a year after a paperwork error disqualified two high schools from the playoffs.

What we know:

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 15, MPS said athletics commissioner Bill Molbeck, who has been working with MPS as a limited-term employee on special projects, will take on additional operational duties to support the Office of Interscholastic Athletics and Academics.

Molbeck will work alongside Andrew Rossa, who is serving as director of Milwaukee Recreation, in an underfill role.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Kelsey, who had led the office since 2019, was responsible for submitting paperwork that would have finalized conference changes for Bay View and Pulaski high schools last October. The failure to file the proper documents left both schools ineligible for postseason play, with officials confirming the football teams must forfeit every game this season and next, along with playoff bans.

The Milwaukee City Conference operates under a promotion-relegation system similar to English soccer, where the winner of the Blackbourn Division moves into the Richardson Division, and the last-place finisher in Richardson moves down.

Bay View and Pulaski had swapped divisions before the 2024 season, but MPS officials say the change was never formalized because of the paperwork issue.

Related article