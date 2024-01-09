The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for all of southeast Wisconsin from Tuesday, Jan. 9 through 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Heavy, wet snow intensified throughout the day Tuesday, with rates expected to pick up into the evening – some areas possibly seeing snowfall up to one each per hour.

Inland counties – including Washington County and Waukesha County – were among the first in the area to see impactful accumulation. Meanwhile, communities closer to Lake Michigan – including Milwaukee County – experienced a wet precipitation mix before transitioning to snow.

Milwaukee

Waves rippled across Lake Michigan as the wind gusted Tuesday. FOX6 News counted five people who brought their surfboards to take advantage of the conditions.

"It is a day for experienced surfers to get out. These aren’t the best quality waves in this particular swell, but I had to stay local, so we’ll take what we can get," said Milwaukee resident Daniel Dewitt.

While it was a pleasant update for those who like snow, the FOX6 Weather Experts remind everyone that a winter storm warning is a significant weather event that delivered powerful winds, too.

Elsewhere in Milwaukee County, the number of trucks treating the roads picked up pace as more snow fell. The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said snow and ice crews are working back-to-back, rotating shifts and monitoring conditions 24/7. The western part of the city was seeing more accumulation, as of 3:30 p.m.

Waukesha

Wet, heavy snow did not accumulate much in the morning – but that changed in the afternoon.

The School District of Waukesha canceled classes and after-school activities Tuesday, and Carroll University stopped in-person operations at noon. Even the Waukesha Public Library was closed.

The Waukesha County Department of Public Works said closures helped them because there was significantly less traffic. By the middle of the day, some places like Lisbon had 3.5 inches of snow. Waukesha County had all 51 of its snowplows working throughout Tuesday afternoon with a night shift scheduled to take over at 8 p.m. and an early morning crew coming in at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

"We do have another storm coming toward the end of the week – it’s pretty important to get these roads clear," said Keith Hepp, Waukesha County highway superintendent.

The FOX6 Weather Experts predict Waukesha could end up with up to 7 inches of snow when all is said and done.

West Bend

Washington County saw some of Tuesday's highest snow totals – snow beginning to fall there much earlier than it did in Milwaukee. Plows are on the roads, but the snow continues to accumulate.

In West Bend, snow came down steadily since Tuesday morning. FOX6 News found several people working to clear their driveways who said it just keeps piling up. While many people hunkered down to avoid winter weather, one man said he has been coming out every hour to shovel with his dad – the goal to clear things before it gets too heavy.

"I don’t have too much longer to go, but it seems like the farther I go, the more snow keeps coming where I just shoveled," said Darren Mundinger. "I might be out here all day."

Mundinger also recommended anyone in his position to dress in warm clothing and wear good footwear because it was slippery.