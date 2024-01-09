Pewaukee semi crash, I-94 closure near County Highway SS

A Pewaukee semi crash during Tuesday's winter storm warning blocked two westbound lanes around 1:25 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the closure near County Highway SS. The Wisconsin State Patrol was responding to the scene, which is expected to be active for several hours. Traffic was able to take the County Highway SS exit and get right back onto the interstate due to the location of the crash.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said the semi driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the semi was the only vehicle involved.

A winter storm ramped up across southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday with the heaviest accumulations expected from mid-morning through the afternoon. The high rates and heavy snow will lead to poor road conditions.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

High probabilities of seeing greater than six inches of snow remain across much of southern Wisconsin. In the lakeshore regions, there is a concern of rain and snow mixing, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.