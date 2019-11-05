Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Lake Michigan is having a warm summer.The average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record-keeping, government scientists said.The summer high is 75.6 degrees recorded in August 2016, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA.That mark likely will be broken this year, said scientist Andrea Vanderwoude of NOAA's Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab.“I’m loving this,” Whitney Miller, a swim instructor, told the Traverse City Record-Eagle. “Last year I was in a wetsuit up through the 15th of July. ...

Man dies trying to save girl swept into Lake Michigan, police say

CHICAGO — A man died Thursday trying to save an 11-year-old girl who was swept into Lake Michigan while standing on a cement break wall, police said.The 35-year-old man jumped in and tried to reach the girl, but ended up sinking in the choppy, churning water.

Illinois governor OKs 1st steps on blocking Asian carp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The governor of Illinois is authorizing steps toward the installation of technologies in a Chicago-area waterway to prevent Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan.Democrat J.B. Pritzker told the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers he's willing to move ahead with preconstruction, engineering and design work for the project at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam on the Des Plaines River near Joliet, Illinois.The location is considered a crucial choke point where the invasive carp could be prevented from migrating upstream toward the lake.Illinois officials previously have agreed to work with the Army Corps and other Great Lakes states on the project while raising concerns about its cost and potential harm to commercial shipping.Pritzker said in a letter to the Corps Friday that he wants discussions about reducing the project's price tag, estimated at $778 million.

Kite surfer rescued along Milwaukee's lakefront

MILWAUKEE -- It was a dangerous rescue along Milwaukee's lakefront Thursday afternoon, April 19.A FOX6 viewer shared video showing Milwaukee police and the U.S. Coast Guard rescuing a kite surfer from the frigid water near the McKinley Marina.The water appeared to be pretty rough Thursday afternoon, with waves close to five feet.PHOTO GALLERYThe kite surfer was taken to the hospital.

Whoa! Epic photo of lightning bolt on Lake Michigan captured by mate on freighter

STURGEON BAY -- There's lightning -- and then there's lightning like Jack Brandenburg captured on Lake Michigan this week.Brandenburg was in the pilothouse of the 1,004-foot Mesabi Miner -- a freighter loaded with iron ore from Duluth, Minnesota -- when it encountered a storm on Lake Michigan on Tuesday morning, Aug. 28.