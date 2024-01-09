Milwaukee Health Department locations closed due to snow

article

All Milwaukee Health Department locations are closing for the remainder of Tuesday, Jan. 9 due to the winter weather.

Each health department location is closed as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday as snowfall continues to accumulate.

The early closures include operations at the Zeidler Municipal Building, Keenan Sexual Health Clinic, Southside Health Center and Northwest Health Center.

MHD locations are all set to reopen for normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Health officials said they will continue to monitor the weather and adjust if necessary.

Warming shelters available

Health officials are reminding people in need of a public space to stay warm overnight to visit one of the following warming shelters in Milwaukee:

Guest House Milwaukee (men only) 1216 N 13th StreetWalk-ins only, 7-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

MRM/Joy House/Door of Hope (men, women, families) 819 N 18th StreetCall ahead for shelter space: (414) 344-2211

St. Ben’s (men and women) 930 W. State StreetWalk-ins only, 8-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Repairers of the Breach (men and women) 1335 W. Vilet StreetWalk-ins only, 8-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Milwaukee County Hillview (men and women)1615 S. 22nd StreetWalk-ins only, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Individuals in need of public space to stay warm during the day can visit 211’s list of locations.

