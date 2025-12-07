Wisconsin snowfall totals: Overnight snow on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 6-7
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service collected snowfall data from Saturday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 7. A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin.
That advisory has since expired.
By the numbers:
Below is an alphabetical list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin, updated as of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
- Allenton, 1.0
- Brown Deer, 1.8
- Burlington, 4.5
- Eagle, 4.2
- Elkhorn, 4.0
- Franksville, 4.3
- Greendale, 3.3
- Lake Geneva, 5.0
- Lake Mills, 2.0
- Mayville, 0.8
- Mukwonago, 3.4
- Muskego, 3.6
- Oconomowoc, 2.5
- Pewaukee, 2.8
- Pleasant Prairie, 4.5
- Rochester, 4.5
- Saukville, 1.0
- Shorewood, 2.0
- St. Francis, 3.1
- Sturtevant, 4.0
- Sullivan, 3.0
- Twin Lakes, 5.5
- Waukesha, 4.0
- Wauwatosa, 1.8
- West Allis, 2.4
- West Bend, 1.0
- Williams Bay, 5.0
- Wind Point, 4.0
