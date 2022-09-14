Marquette poll: Johnson passes Barnes in latest survey

The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released Wednesday, Sept. 14., found close races for governor and U.S. Senate.

The survey was conducted Sept. 6-11, 2022, interviewing 801 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points. The margin of error among likely voters is +/- 4.9 percentage points.

U.S. Senate race

Among likely voters, in his race for reelection, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, is supported by 49%, while his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, is the choice of 48%. In August, immediately after the primary election, Johnson trailed Barnes by 7 percentage points, 52% to 45%, among likely voters. All vote results include undecided voters who lean to a candidate.

Asked which candidates better understand the problems of ordinary Wisconsinites, the survey found 44% for Barnes and 40% for Johnson. Asked which candidates "share my values," results were 44% for Barnes and 42% for Johnson.

Governor race

In the governor’s race, 47% of likely voters support Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, while 44% favor Republican Tim Michels. The independent candidate, Joan Beglinger, is chosen by 5%, with 3% who don’t know. Beglinger ended her campaign on Sept. 6 but will remain on the November ballot. In the Marquette Law School Poll’s August survey, Evers received 48%, Michels 44%, and Beglinger 4% among likely voters.

Asked which candidates better understand the problems of ordinary Wisconsinites, the survey found 47% for Evers and 41% for Michels. Asked which candidates "share my values," results were 47% for Evers and 41% for Michels.

Partisan, voter turnout trends

Both Democratic and Republican voters are strongly unified behind their respective party’s candidates, with 95% of Democrats supporting Evers and 92% of Republicans supporting Michels. Forty-five percent of independents back Evers, while 39% prefer Michels. The independent candidate, Beglinger, receives 11% from independent voters, 2% from Republicans, and 2% from Democrats.

As in the governor’s race, partisans are well-aligned with their party’s candidates, with 96% of Democrats supporting Barnes and 97% of Republicans supporting Johnson. Forty-eight percent of independents back Johnson, while 46% prefer Barnes.

Voters were asked about the chances they will vote in November – were they "absolutely certain to vote," "very likely to vote," were the "chances 50-50," or "don’t you think you will vote." Among Republicans, 77% said they are "absolutely certain" to vote in November’s elections, as did 80% of Democrats and 71% of independents.

Official statements

Tim Michels campaign manager Patrick McNulty:

"Our campaign has seen a meteoric rise in support in five months while Tony Evers has failed for years. Tim Michels appeals to a broad group of Wisconsinites from all walks of life, and our closing the gap reflects what we are seeing on the trail as we outwork the Evers campaign. As more people pay attention to the race and Tim continues to talk about the issues that matter most, they realize the tired, old failures of Tony Evers have Wisconsin on the wrong track."