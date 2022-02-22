Waukesha parade attack suspect's change of venue motion denied

Waukesha parade attack suspect's change of venue motion denied

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow denied a change of venue motion for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha parade attack. That means his trial will occur in Waukesha County. The jury will be sequestered during the day but allowed to return each night.

Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee cases

Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee cases

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021, killing six and injuring dozens more, is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court Wednesday, April 27.

Darrell Brooks' letter to mother, doesn't feel safe in jail

Darrell Brooks' letter to mother, doesn't feel safe in jail

Darrell Brooks, facing 77 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, wrote in a letter to his mother that he needs to find a way out of jail before something serious happens to him, adding the jail would "sweep it under the rug."