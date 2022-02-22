Darrell Brooks' Waukesha parade attack October trial expected to be lengthy
Darrell Brooks Jr. faces an October trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. On Monday, the court ironed out details of what evidence and aspects of Brooks' history can be used during that jury trial. Decisions made Monday could shorten what’s expected to be a lengthy trial.
Waukesha parade attack; Darrell Brooks withdraws insanity plea
Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, withdrew his insanity plea in the case Friday, Sept. 9.
Waukesha parade attack: Darrell Brooks escorted out of court after outburst
An outburst in court got Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, thrown out of court on Friday, Aug. 26.
Waukesha parade attack Darrell Brooks has some charges dropped
Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, had six charges against him dropped Thursday ahead of his October trial. He now faces 77 total counts, down from 83.
Waukesha parade attack; court documents reveal new details
Throw it out. That is what defense attorneys are asking a judge to do in the case against the accused Waukesha Christmas parade attacker. That is just one revelation detailed in new court documents.
Darrell Brooks in Milwaukee County; hearing on domestic violence charges
Darrell Brooks was expected to change his plea Thursday after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in three open felony cases in Milwaukee county, but that didn't happen.
Waukesha parade attack: Darrell Brooks in court Tuesday
Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, was back in court Tuesday, June 28 for a motion hearing.
Open Record: The Insanity Defense
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske joins Open Record to talk about Darrell Brooks' insanity defense.
Waukesha parade attack suspect's change of venue motion denied
Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow denied a change of venue motion for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha parade attack. That means his trial will occur in Waukesha County. The jury will be sequestered during the day but allowed to return each night.
Darrell Brooks' attorneys: Fair Waukesha County trial not possible
In the case of Waukesha parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks, jury questionnaires are back. His lawyers say he cannot get a fair trial in Waukesha County.
Prosecutor's perspective: John Chisholm talks 1-on-1 with FOX6 News
FOX6's Stephanie Grady sat down one-on-one with District Attorney John Chisholm to talk about the status of Milwaukee from his perspective as a prosecutor.
Waukesha Memorial Day Parade returns; traffic barricades in place
The Memorial Day Parade Monday was Waukesha's first parade since November's Christmas Parade attack and featured $800,000 worth of barriers at all major intersections, aimed at preventing another tragedy.
Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee cases
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021, killing six and injuring dozens more, is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court Wednesday, April 27.
Darrell Brooks October trial locked in; motion for delay denied
The trial for the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack is set for October – after the defense fought for a delay.
Darrell Brooks' letter to mother, doesn't feel safe in jail
Darrell Brooks, facing 77 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, wrote in a letter to his mother that he needs to find a way out of jail before something serious happens to him, adding the jail would "sweep it under the rug."
Waukesha Christmas parade attack: October trial for Darrell Brooks
A judge set an October trial date Friday for a man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year.
Waukesha Christmas parade attack: Can Darrell Brooks get fair trial?
The man accused of driving through crowds at the Waukesha Christmas Parade wants his trial moved from Waukesha County.
Waukesha parade attack: DOJ grant for responding law enforcement
Federal officials have released $150,000 to reimburse law enforcement agencies that responded to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Darrell Brooks Milwaukee County court cases, state files motion
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, was scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court Wednesday.
Wisconsin Senate passes bail amendment in wake of Waukesha parade
The state Senate on Tuesday passed a constitutional amendment to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out of jail on bail.