Protests over Milwaukee Police Department pay at City Hall

The Brief Members of the Milwaukee Police Association held a protest Friday at City Hall over contract negotiations – counter-protesters are also making their voices heard. The police union says their officers don't get enough money. The activist group BLOC says the city spends too much on police. The MPA says they are now waiting for an arbitration hearing.



While members of the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) held a protest on Friday, Sept. 5 at City Hall over contract negotiations – counter-protesters are making their voices heard.

What we know:

The police union says their officers don't get enough money. The activist group BLOC – Black Leaders Organizing for Communities – says the city spends too much on police.

Members of the Milwaukee Police Association gathered at City Hall with signs demanding a raise in pay for officers. The police union and the city have not been able to agree on a new contract.

The MPA says they are now waiting for an arbitration hearing. MPA President Alex Ayala says he wants the city to give officers a 12.75 percent raise.

Milwaukee Police Association protest

"It costs money to keep the city safe and the mayor is not doing a good job of that either," said Alex Ayala, MPA president. "We have over 100 homicides. The number one job of the mayor is to keep the city safe."

Last year, the Milwaukee Common Council approved giving a 15 percent raise for elected city leaders. Last year, during a city budget proposal, Mayor Johnson called for a boost in funding for police.

On the other hand, counter-protesters from the activist group BLOC say they don't want more money going to Milwaukee police.

Counter-protesters at Milwaukee's City Hall

One spokesperson of the group says they would rather see city money go towards city infrastructure and schools.

"How much do we have to spend to reach safety," said Ron Jansen, a community member. "If we instead invested in things that actually improved people's lives, brought them off the brink of being homeless, or having no food to feed their kids, we would see a dramatic improvement in safety in this city."

The activist group BLOC also protested the idea of the National Guard coming to Milwaukee. An idea floated by Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Ayala to help crack down on street takeovers.

