Milwaukee street takeovers; mayor, police chief address the chaos

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman addressed on Friday, Sept. 5 how the city will deal with street takeovers. Officers responded to nearly 20 takeovers last weekend. Video seen on social media shows drivers in cars doing massive donuts at intersections; sometimes people are hanging out of vehicles.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other city leaders, including Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, held a news conference Friday morning, Sept. 5 to discuss the street takeovers that have occurred in the city.

In coordination with law enforcement officials and Milwaukee's Public Works Department, Johnsons said they are advancing a variety of approaches to stop the takeovers and hold those responsible to account. That includes a proposal to increase the penalties for those who are taking part in the takeovers or even simply being present as a spectator.

What they're saying:

"We're not waiting. Police are beefing up response strategies, and they're also working to gather intelligence around this issue as well," Mayor Johnson said. "The district attorney, who again just joined us here today, has pledged to take firm and appropriate action on street takeovers when cases are brought, over to the district attorney's office."

"No one in any neighborhood in our community should put up with the type of activity that we're talking about here today. No one should have to see it. No one should have to listen to it. No one should have to worry about it," said Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern.

"These are pop ups. This is not something that's always planned regarding street takeovers. So it's difficult to be in front of this from a planning preplanning. All we can do is be ready," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. "And by having our community know that they will not tolerate this particular type of behavior within their neighborhood by calling that one way. Or if you have any intelligence, emailing ifc@milwaukee.gov."

"The problem is fueled by social media and how you can become a rock star in social media because you do some idiotic act, put yourself and others in danger, and then you post it and million other people post it. And there you are," said Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker. "So it has to, somebody has to be made an example of there has to be a case where we catch."

The backstory:

Milwaukee police are criss-crossing across the city, attempting to crack down on street takeovers.

Milwaukee police say officers responded to nearly 20 takeovers from Saturday, Aug. 30 through Sunday morning, Aug. 31. Three people were arrested, four were cited, and six vehicles were towed.

Mayor Johnson said the acts are not only dangerous, but also a quality of life issue. Johnson said when the Common Council gets back into session, he wants city leaders to take up legislation he supported in June. That would fine spectators of street takeovers at least $500.

Johnson suggested more local solutions, like a task force to crack down on drivers. He also mentioned partnering with the Department of Public Works, prosecutors, local, state and even federal law enforcement.