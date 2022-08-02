Expand / Collapse search

Former Vice President Pence campaigns for Kleefisch in Pewaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses an audience during the 44th annual National Conservative Student Conference by Young Americas Foundation in Washington, DC on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Craig Hudson for The Washingto

Expand

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Pewaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to campaign for Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch.

Kleefisch will be holding a law enforcement round table with Pence and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. 

Kleefisch plans to make campaign stops in Wausau and Rhinelander on Wednesday with Walker and Congressman Tom Tiffany.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.