Former Vice President Pence campaigns for Kleefisch in Pewaukee

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Pewaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to campaign for Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch.

Kleefisch will be holding a law enforcement round table with Pence and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

Kleefisch plans to make campaign stops in Wausau and Rhinelander on Wednesday with Walker and Congressman Tom Tiffany.

This is a developing story.