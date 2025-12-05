Former Planet Fitness employee sentencing; guilty of child sex crime

article

The Brief Maurice King was sentenced to five years in prison for child sexual exploitation in Waukesha County. A jury convicted King of the exploitation charge but acquitted him of child enticement. The crimes occurred in Pewaukee at a Planet Fitness in July 2024 involving a teenage victim.



A Waukesha County judge sentenced Maurice King on Friday, Dec. 5 to five years in prison plus an additional three years of extended supervision after he was found guilty of child sexual exploitation.

King was found guilty in October of the child sexual exploitation charge. But the same jury also acquitted him of child enticement. Two other child sex crimes were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.

Case details

The backstory:

Investigators said the crimes King was accused of committing happened at the Planet Fitness on Capitol Drive in the Village of Pewaukee.

Court filings said the victim, who was 16 years old at the time, told police she left work and walked over to the gym at around 1 a.m. on July 19, 2024. Police said an employee, identified as King, engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with the victim.

Less than a month later, police pulled over King for turning into the wrong lane on Capitol Drive. A criminal complaint said, before police gave him any information about why he was under arrest, King said, "I think I know what this is about" and described a "weird interaction" he had with a teenager weeks earlier.

King told police he was trying to help the victim because she had nowhere else to go and denied any sexual contact with the victim. But police said King did admit to having a sexually explicit video of him and his wife saved on his cellphone. Police said King denied showing the victim the video.

