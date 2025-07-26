article

Authorities in Washington are scaling back search efforts for Travis Decker, the Pewaukee native wanted for killing his three daughters earlier this year, as leads and tips dry up.

Girls found dead

The backstory:

Friday marked eight weeks since Decker picked up his three daughters – 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evenlyn and 9-year-old Paityn – from their home in Wenatchee, Washington.

The girls were found dead days later at the Rock Island Campground outside of Leavenworth, Washington. Investigators said the preliminary cause of death for each of the girls was asphyxiation.

Decker is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

What they're saying:

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Friday said the criminal investigation remains ongoing and searches will continue – but with a reduced footprint in the area. Detectives will also continue to search for new leads.

The sheriff's office added there is "insufficient information to suggest that he is alive, nor if he is deceased."

Search and rescue organizations, along with law enforcement, have conducted an "exhaustive search" for Decker through the wilderness area surrounding the initial crime scene. Searches included swift water teams, multiple specialized K-9 units, air assets and people on foot.

The most recent search area, according to the sheriff's office, led teams to the Blewett Pass area, north of the Mineral Springs campground. Potential evidence gathered there was inconclusive.

Local perspective:

Decker called Pewaukee home years before he was the subject of a manhunt. Family said he graduated from Pewaukee High School in 2010.

Travis Decker

FOX6 News spoke with Decker's brother, TJ Decker, by phone in June. He said they had a falling out years ago, and they haven’t spoken since.

TJ Decker stressed "the girls are what matter most" and said they were "taken too soon."

Submit a tip

What you can do:

Investigators said Decker is a former military member with extensive training. It’s not known if he’s armed; he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker's arrest.

Anyone who sees Decker is urged to immediately call 911; do not attempt to contact or approach him. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or on the U.S. Marshals tip website.