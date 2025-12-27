Expand / Collapse search

Family fun at the Ingleside Hotel during the holidays

By
Published  December 27, 2025 7:57am CST
Water Park fun at the Ingleside Hotel

We are in the middle of Christmas break, so how are you entertaining the kids? Ashley Slepawic joins us live from the Springs Water Park at the Ingleside Hotel with more.

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Looking for something fun to do with the family? Look no further than the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.

From the Springs Water Park to special holiday events, there's something for everyone of all ages.

Springs Water Park

Arcade at the Ingleside Hotel

Looking for something to shake up your kids' Christmas break? Jesse Wilder joins us live from the Ingleside Hotel with an activity that all ages will enjoy.

We are in the middle of Christmas Break, so how are you entertaining the kids? Jesse Wilder joins us live from the Ingleside Hotel with a look at some of the pinball machines in the arcade.

