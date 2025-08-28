Pewaukee playground welcomes kids of all abilities; opens Aug. 29

The Brief There is a new playground opening in Pewaukee. The playground is for kids of all abilities. A ribbon cutting for the playground is being held on Friday, Aug. 29.



Summer may be winding down. But starting on Friday, Aug. 29 in Pewaukee, Lake Country vibes will be felt year-round.

New Pewaukee playground

What we know:

After more than four years of planning, Pewaukee has a new playground ready to welcome kids of all abilities.

Starting Friday, the public can visit Play Pewaukee at the Pewaukee Sports Complex. The more than $2 million project has a uniquely Lake Country theme.

Ericka Steltz's employer, Northland Recreation, installed the equipment. She showed FOX6 News around each area that can be rolled or walked onto – and has cognitive and sensory needs in mind.

Garrison's Splash Pad

Dig deeper:

Another element is called Garrison's Splash Pad, Donor Rick Fuhry contributed $250,000 toward the project, which is named in memory of his late nephew.

Recreations Supervisor Monica Kaskey said Fuhry's donation is the largest single-donor donation to the parks department in her nearly two decades with the city.

What they're saying:

"Had that not come in, would we be standing here right now?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"We definitely wouldn’t be standing here right now," Kaskey replied.

Monica Kaskey

In a statement during the project's groundbreaking in April 2024, Fuhry said, "This splash pad will bring joy to kids and families throughout our community. Garrison really loved splash pads, as so many kids do. I'm proud to honor him with my contribution."

Kaskey said fundraisers, other donations and grants helped pay for the rest of the project.

What's next:

The Pewaukee playground will be open year-round – the splash pad is seasonal.

Friday's ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. at the corner of Highway F and Lindsay Road.