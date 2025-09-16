Driver flees from Pewaukee police; hits squad car, arrested for OWI

article

A 19-year-old woman was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, Sept. 16 after fleeing from Pewaukee police.

What we know:

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. an officer spotted a vehicle traveling 113 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 16 near Bluemound Road.

As the officer attempted to catch up, the driver exited Highway 16 at Ryan Road, turned off her headlights, and entered a driveway near Ryan Street and Lindsay Road.

The driver then placed her vehicle in reverse — striking the squad car and causing minor damage. The driver, identified as a 19-year-old woman, was taken into custody after running from the scene.

The driver was arrested for reckless driving, operating while intoxicated, fleeing, and resisting an officer. Alcohol was also located in the vehicle; the driver is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol due to her age.

There was minor damage and no injuries to the officer or driver.