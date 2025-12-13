article

A Pewaukee restaurant held a fundraiser on Saturday for a family whose 13-year-old son has an "extraordinarily rare" genetic disorder.

Support for Calvin Brezgel filled Curley's Waterfront Sports Bar and Grill. His family said his disorder is so rare, it’s believed only about 40 people in the world have it.

Brezgel was born blind, deaf and medically fragile, and he requires around-the-clock care. As he's grown, so, too, have his medical needs.

"These fundraisers are mostly to take care of the handicap vehicles, to take care of the things that aren't covered by health insurance, which there's a lot – a lot of equipment we need to get," said Dan Brezgel, Calvin's dad. "Thank you to the community for coming out to this fundraiser, thank you so much for supporting us."

The fundraiser featured donated raffle baskets, gift cards and prizes. Volunteers worked to get everything ready.

The family said they hope to hold more fundraisers to help other families who struggle with medical expenses. For more information about Calvin, and how to help, visit the "Caring for Calvin" website.