Country Christmas coupon: Save $6 on carload admission, 2025 season

The Brief FOX6 is once again teaming up with Country Christmas. You can drive through the holiday lights display on two days at a reduced rate thanks to a special coupon. The coupon is only good on Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 9.



FOX6 is once again teaming up with Country Christmas to help bring a little slice of the North Pole to a winter wonderland in Wisconsin.

We’re giving you the opportunity to drive through Country Christmas (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee) at The Ingleside Hotel on Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 9 (valid 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.) – and get $6 off the carload rate (normally $30 for a carload or minivan Sunday through Thursday and $35 for Friday and Saturday).

All you need to do is click the link just below and print off the coupon you’ll need for the savings.

Country Christmas is open this year from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 through Jan. 3 2026. Sunday through Thursday, it’s open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it’s open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Pricing (without coupon)

$30 – Carload or Minivan (Sunday – Thursday) excludes December 24 and 25.

$35 – Carload or Minivan (Friday, Saturday and Peak)

$50 – Large Passenger Van or Limo

$60 – Minibus

$40 – Senior Home Minibus

