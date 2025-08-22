Pewaukee native Jack Gohlke hosts summer basketball camps for kids

The Brief Pewaukee native Jack Gohlke is back home, hosting youth summer basketball camps. Gohlke grabbed national attention with his 2024 NCAA Tournament performance. He has since played for the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' affiliate.



From fairy tale to full circle, Pewaukee native Jack Gohlke is back in his hometown after millions watched his successive 3-pointers during the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

National spotlight

The backstory:

"I always dreamed about playing basketball as long as I could," Gohlke said while walking the halls of his former elementary school on Friday. "I can’t tell you exactly where my locker was, but I think it was around here.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Gohlke, now 25, rose to national fame during the 2024 tournament. In a shocking first-round upset, he led the No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies to an 80-76 victory over the No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats. Gohlke scored 32 points and made 10 3-pointers.

"There were people hounding me for autographs, pictures. I had never had that experience before," he said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jack Gohlke plays for the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament (provided photo)

Pewaukee roots

Local perspective:

Now, he’s home to give back. Gohlke hosted a shooting camp for two dozen local boys in July, and it's the girls' turn next week.

"Be that face in the community that I always looked up to when I was a kid," he said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Gohlke hopes to show kids that persistence pays off. After his "March Madness" moment, he signed to play in the NBA G League.

"It’s basically just how you imagine the minor leagues for baseball but for basketball," he said.

Gohlke said he played to sold-out crowds for the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' affiliate in Oshkosh, before he was traded to the Motor City Cruise in Detroit.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jack Gohlke hosts a youth basketball camp in Pewaukee

Still, Pewaukee is never far from his heart – his passion, now passed down.

"You can start from anywhere – it doesn’t matter what starting point you’re at. If you’re the best kid in fifth grade or the best in high school, you can always continue to get better at whatever you’re pursuing," he said.

What's next:

Gohlke said he’s considering his options for next season, including going back to play in Detroit or joining a basketball team in Brazil.

Featured article