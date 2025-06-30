Pewaukee Lake accidental drowning; 17-year-old dead, identified
VILLAGE OF PEWAUKEE, Wis. - A 17-year-old Hamilton High School student died in what police are calling an accidental drowning in Pewaukee Lake on Sunday, June 29.
The Pewaukee police chief confirmed to FOX6 that the person who died is Messiah Beamon-Perry.
The Hamilton School District sent out a letter to families, saying in part:
"It is with incredible sadness that I inform you about a recent loss to our school community. Messiah Beamon-Perry died in a drowning accident over the weekend. Messiah would have been a senior at Hamilton High School this fall. His younger siblings attend Templeton Middle School and Marcy Elementary School."
Original reporting
The backstory:
According to the Village of Pewaukee Police Department, just after midnight on Sunday, June 29, police responded to a 911 call from a person who said their friend had jumped into Pewaukee Lake and had not resurfaced.
Officers along with the Pewaukee Fire Department and Western Lakes Dive Team responded to the lakefront fishing pier.
The dive team found the victim in eight feet of water.
Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The Source: The Village of Pewaukee Police Department provided FOX6 with the initial information. The police chief later provided FOX6 with the victim's identity on Monday, June 30.