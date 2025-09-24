Shots fired in Pewaukee, police arrest 51-year-old man
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Pewaukee police arrested a man after a shots-fired call on Tuesday night, Sept. 23.
What we know:
Officers were called to the scene near Wisconsin and Marshall just before 10 p.m. They found multiple bullet casings and determined a residence had been struck.
Police arrested the suspect, a 51-year-old man, on nearby George Street. No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The incident remains under investigation. At this time, police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.
What's next:
The Pewaukee Police Department said charges will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Pewaukee Police Department.