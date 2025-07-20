Sheboygan County child sex assault case, teens sentenced to prison

article

The Brief Two teens were charged as adults in a child sexual assault and incest case. Both have now been sentenced to prison for different felony offenses. The investigation started after an explicit video was shared around the Random Lake School District in 2024.



The two Sheboygan County teens charged as adults in a child sexual assault and incest investigation have now been sentenced to prison.

In Court

In Court:

Court records show 17-year-old Spencer Dietrich was found guilty at trial in April of child abuse and two counts of intimidating a victim. He was acquitted of all other charges.

Dietrich was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison and two years of extended supervision. He will then serve four years of probation. The court did not order sex offender registration for Dietrich.

Cole Guttmann, 17, pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child in March, and court records show the state dismissed six other felonies.

Guttmann was sentenced in June to four years in prison and eight years of extended supervision. The court ordered that he register as a sex offender.

Random Lake investigation

What we know:

Prosecutors said the sexual assaults happened in April 2023. The investigation started after an explicit video was shared with "multiple people" and circulated around the Random Lake School District in 2024.

Sheboygan County investigators said Guttmann and Dietrich forced two brothers to perform sexual acts on one another.

Prosecutors said a boy told his mom that, while he was playing at Guttman's house, Guttman and Dietrich "forced" one of the victims "to give oral sex to his brother" with the threat of violence. Investigators said one of the victims was punched, and the incident was videotaped.

Ozaukee County case

Dig deeper:

In a separate, unrelated case in Ozaukee County, Guttmann is charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault. That case is open and ongoing.

Prosecutors said it happened in the summer of 2020. A victim, who was 10 years old at the time, "described a number of occasions she was abused by Cole Guttmann."