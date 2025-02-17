Random Lake students accused of child sex assault; 1 makes court appearance

The Brief 17-year-old Cole Guttmann is charged as an adult in both Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties for child sexual assault. Both the defense and state say they are meeting this week to try to come to a resolution or a plea agreement. Prosecutors say a victim who was 10 at the time "described a number of occasions she was abused by Cole Guttmann."



One of the Sheboygan County teens charged with child sex assault and incest was in court on Monday, Feb. 17.

He faces additional sexual assault charges in Ozaukee County.

Random Lake students accused

What we know:

17-year-old Cole Guttmann is charged as an adult in both Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties.

Cole Guttmann

He and another teen, 16-year-old Spencer Dietrich, are facing multiple felonies after investigators say the teens forced two brothers to perform sexual acts on one another.

Guttmann is facing the following charges:

First-degree child sexual assault - sexual intercourse with a child under age 13 - as a party to a crime

Second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age - as a party to a crime

Incest - as a party to a crime (2 counts)

Sexual exploitation of a child - filming - by person under 18 years of age

Possession of child pornography

Exhibition of child pornography by a person under the age of 18

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Spencer Dietrich

Dietrich is facing the following charges:

First-degree child sexual assault - sexual intercourse with a child under age 13 - as a party to a crime

Second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age - as a party to a crime

Incest - as a party to a crime (2 counts)

Physical abuse of child - intentionally cause bodily harm

False imprisonment (2 counts)

Felony intimidation of a victim (2 counts)

Alleged incident

The backstory:

Prosecutors say the assault happened in April 2023. The investigation started after prosecutors say an explicit video was going around the Random Lake School District in 2024.

Prosecutors say the boy told his mom while he was playing at Guttman's house and Guttman and Dietrich "forced" one of the victims "to give oral sex to his brother" with the threat of violence.

Related article

Investigators say one of the victims was punched, and the incident was videotaped.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors say both Guttmann and Dietrich told police the video was shared with "multiple people," which is what prompted a tense school board meeting last March. Also back in March, a parent sent a video of one of the teens arrested on school grounds at Random Lake High School.

Unrelated case

Dig deeper:

Guttmann is charged in an unrelated case in Ozaukee County from an incident prosecutors say happened in the summer of 2020. He's charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault with a person under the age of 13.

Prosecutors say a victim who was 10 at the time "described a number of occasions she was abused by Cole Guttmann."

Back in court

What's next:

He'll be in court March 6 for that case.

Both the defense and state say they are meeting this week to try to come to a resolution or a plea agreement.

Then Guttmann will be back in court for the Sheboygan case on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Meanwhile, Dietrich will be in court March 31 for a final pre-trial.