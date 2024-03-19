Random Lake school incident, parents concerned

Police say Sheboygan County teenagers are at the center of a criminal investigation, which is sparking concern from parents in Random Lake.

A lot of this stems from a tense school board meeting that occurred Monday night, March 18. Parents asked for more communication about school safety and a "graphic incident" that they say is impacting students.

Neither parents nor school officials publicly got into the specifics of the incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Superintendent Mike Trimberger did say there is an investigation and the district is cooperating with law enforcement. He said alleged incidents happened off school grounds and outside school hours.

Random Lake school board meeting

Trimberger sent out a statement on Tuesday, March 19, about internet and social media safety.

"Your students’ safety is our top priority, and we feel that a communication is important at this time," the statement reads, in part. "Although there are few specifics, we would like our families to be aware that their children may have been exposed to explicit videos being shared amongst students in surrounding schools. [...] Please talk with your children about what may be on their phones."

Random Lake High School

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

FOX6 News reached out to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, who said because the incident involves juveniles, they were not releasing more information.

The District Attorney also had nothing more to add.