Random Lake school bus crash, students injured

article

A school bus was involved in an accident in Ozaukee County on Monday morning, Sept. 16.

The Random Lake School District says students were injured in the crash involving bus 17, and are getting medical attention.

The crash happened near County Highway E and Jay Road.

The school district goes on to say that all impacted families have been contacted and the remaining students on the bus are actively being picked up by their parents.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Credit: Sheboygan Night Scanner

This is a developing story, check back for updates.