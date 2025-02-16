2 Random Lake students charged; accused of child sex assault, incest, pornography

The Brief 17-year-old Cole Guttmann and 16-year-old Spencer Dietrich are facing multiple felonies after investigators say the teens forced two brothers to perform sexual acts on one another. Prosecutors say the assault happened in April 2023. Investigators say one of the victims was punched, and the incident was videotaped.



Two Sheboygan County teenagers are facing multiple charges after an explicit video was going around the Random Lake School District last year.

Two teens charged

What we know:

17-year-old Cole Guttmann and 16-year-old Spencer Dietrich are facing multiple felonies after investigators say the teens forced two brothers to perform sexual acts on one another.

Guttmann is facing the following charges:

First-degree child sexual assault - sexual intercourse with a child under age 13 - as a party to a crime

Second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age - as a party to a crime

Incest - as a party to a crime (2 counts)

Sexual exploitation of a child - filming - by person under 18 years of age

Possession of child pornography

Exhibition of child pornography by a person under the age of 18

Dietrich is facing the following charges:

First-degree child sexual assault - sexual intercourse with a child under age 13 - as a party to a crime

Second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age - as a party to a crime

Incest - as a party to a crime (2 counts)

Physical abuse of child - intentionally cause bodily harm

False imprisonment (2 counts)

Felony intimidation of a victim (2 counts)

Both are charged as adults.

Assault information

The backstory:

Prosecutors say the assault happened in April 2023.

The mother of the victims, who are now around the age of 15 and 13, reported the assault to the Sheboygan Police Department almost a year later. Investigators say one of the brothers told his mom what happened before going to an overnight school event, when his friend called to say he saw a video of the brothers going around school.

Prosecutors say the boy told his mom while he was playing at Guttman's house and Guttman and Dietrich "forced" one of the victims "to give oral sex to his brother" with the threat of violence.

Investigators say one of the victims was punched, and the incident was videotaped.

Prosecutors say both Guttmann and Dietrich told police the video was shared with "multiple people," which is what prompted a tense school board meeting last March. Also back in March, a parent sent a video of one of the teens arrested on school grounds at Random Lake High School.

Parents concerned

What they're saying:

"As a parent and even as teachers and staff here – they should be aware that there was an incident," parent Nicole Strack said. "A graphic incident that we should be looking at our children and making sure they did not see this."

"Besides being aware of an ongoing investigation by our local authorities, the district has no information that we can share or connections since this is an event that happened outside the school day," Random Lake Superintendent Michael Trimberger said.

Court appearances

What's next:

Dietrich will be in court March 31 for a final pre-trial.

Guttman is scheduled for a scheduling hearing on Monday, Feb. 17. His attorney told FOX6 News they have not received a plea deal from the state.