Sheriff: 2 men rescued after falling into Random Lake

By Jorge Reyna Jr
Published 
Random Lake
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Two men were rescued from Random Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheboygan County Dispatch Center received several 911 calls around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday from residents along Random Lake reporting they were hearing people yelling for help.

Upon rescue, officials found that the men -- ages 47 and 25 -- had attempted to walk on Random Lake and fell in when the ice broke beneath them.

The men were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

