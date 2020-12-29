Sheriff: 2 men rescued after falling into Random Lake

Two men were rescued from Random Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheboygan County Dispatch Center received several 911 calls around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday from residents along Random Lake reporting they were hearing people yelling for help.

Upon rescue, officials found that the men -- ages 47 and 25 -- had attempted to walk on Random Lake and fell in when the ice broke beneath them.

The men were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

