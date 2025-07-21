Sheboygan County child sex assault case; teens sentenced, mothers speak out

The Brief Two teens were charged as adults in a Sheboygan County child sexual assault and incest case. The investigation started after an explicit video was shared around the Random Lake School District in 2024. Mothers on both sides of the case spoke only with FOX6 News.



As a Sheboygan County child sexual assault investigation wraps up, there's an urgent warning from the families involved.

Mothers on both sides of the case spoke only with FOX6 News.

Random Lake investigation

The backstory:

The investigation started when an explicit video circulated the Random Lakes School District in 2024. Two teens were convicted as adults in the case : 17-year-old Spencer Dietrich and 17-year-old Cole Guttman.

Cole Guttmann and Spencer Dietrich

Investigators said they forced two brothers to perform sexual acts on one another.

Guttmann pleaded no-contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to four years in prison and has to register as a sex offender.

Dietrich was found guilty of child abuse and intimidating a victim. On Friday, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Speaking out

What they're saying:

The mother of the two victims, who are underage, asked her identity to be hidden to protect theirs.

"We're struggling. They are humiliated. They are embarrassed. And they are in therapy, seeking help," she said. "We're dealing with a lot of backlash, I feel [...] some people’s lives are ruined from this."

Investigators say the video went around social media.

"Definitely check your children’s cellphones," the mother said.

Guttmann's mom, Angela Schoen, echoes the same message. Shoen called FOX6 News in response to Facebook comments on the story.

"He admitted to taking the video, and he admitted to sending the video," Schoen said. "I hope that telling my side as a parent, it maybe will trigger something in another parent to check cellphones."

Why you should care:

From opposite sides of the courtroom, both parents agree that monitoring your child's phones and behavior is critical.

"It is easy to blame things on the parents," Schoen said. "I certainly wasn’t with my son when he took the video. I wasn’t with my son when he sent the video."