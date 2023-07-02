After traumatic brain injury, Wisconsin boy welcomed home with parade

Doctors weren't sure he'd survive a traumatic brain injury, but eight weeks later, a 12-year-old boy is back home, recovering with his family, and they aren't taking another moment for granted.

Tragedy has transformed their perspective. When FOX6 first brought you this story on Mother's Day, Jaxxen Kane's parents were so happy he squeezed their hand that day.

Now, he's a walking, talking reminder of how sweet life can be.

His collection of wrestlers and the helmet on his head are evidence that Jaxxen Kane knows a thing or two about fighting.

"He's a miracle," said Laura Krier, Jaxxen’s mother.

Jaxxen Kane

The 12-year-old spent 53 days at the hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury in an ATV accident at his father's cabin.

"From the kind of accident that he had, we weren't sure if he would make it through the night, and here he is," said Laura Krier.

His mom, dad and stepdad stayed by his side through all the uncertainty, propped up by well-wishes and support.

"The texts, calls, it fills your heart," said Ross Krier, Jaxxen’s stepfather. "It gives you hope."

Jaxxen Kane

"It's incredible how the community just keeps coming and keeps coming," said Dan Kane, Jaxxen’s father.

So when doctors discharged Jaxxen at the end of June, allowing his recovery to continue at home that support system knew no homecoming would be complete without a parade.

"There's so many good people out there," said Dan Kane. "It's the stories you wish you heard all the time."

Jaxxen Kane

His family said he's about 95% of himself now and still remembers his moves. They hope to make even more memories together.

"If your kid wants to play ball, play ball," said Ross Krier. "Don't wait until tomorrow. Don't say you're too tired. You can be tired later because we're fortunate to be able to do this now."

Jaxxen Kane

One of the first things doctors did was remove part of Jaxxen's skull, allowing his brain room to swell. He'll have surgery later this summer to replace the bone. If all goes well, his parents hope he can be back in school shortly after.