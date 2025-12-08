Town of Dover barn fire; extreme cold made firefighting a challenge

article

The Brief Firefighters battled a barn fire in the Town of Dover, Racine County late Sunday night. Extremely cold temperatures (7°F) and the need to haul water made fire suppression challenging, requiring MABAS mutual aid. The fire caused extensive damage to the barn, but no serious injuries were reported.



Racine County firefighters battled a barn fire in the Town of Dover late on Sunday evening, Dec. 7.

Barn fire battle

What we know:

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department was dispatched around 9:30 p.m. Sunday along with companies from Union Grove and Raymond fire departments. The barn fire was on Sheard Road – about 500 feet from the roadway.

A news release says the extremely cold temperatures made fire suppression efforts challenging. Additional resources were requested using the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS). Apparatus from about 16 additional area departments to battle the blaze, and to provide Change of Quarters coverage in case of a subsequent incident.

Town of Dover barn fire (Credit: Kansasville Fire & Rescue)

Because the fire is in a rural area without fire hydrants, water had to be hauled to the scene by large tanker trucks (Tenders). The air temperature at the time of the fire was about 7°, and a school bus from Dousman Transport Company was called to the scene to provide a warming unit for emergency personnel.

The fire is believed to have originated in the area of a wood burning furnace, used to heat an area of the large steel-sided pole barn-type structure. One section was a total loss. An adjoining section suffered extensive damage while the last section had only minimal damage.

Town of Dover barn fire (Credit: Kansasville Fire & Rescue)

Public Works personnel from Racine County and the Town of Dover worked to address icing conditions to maintain safety and control traffic through the area during the incident.

There were no serious injuries to any emergency responders or civilians during the incident. The last fire units finally cleared the scene just before 4 a.m.