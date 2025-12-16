Racine detention center video raises questions about use of force

The Brief Body camera video shows Racine detention center staff striking and restraining a 16-year-old in custody. The teen’s mother calls the use of force excessive and says she is considering criminal charges. County officials say the incident was investigated and prosecutors declined to file charges.



Newly released body camera video shows staff at a Racine juvenile detention center repeatedly punching, elbowing and tackling a teenager in custody during a confrontation earlier this year.

What we know:

The incident happened in May at the Jonathan Delagrave Youth Development and Care Center, but the footage was released publicly only recently. The video shows multiple staff members striking, kneeing and wrestling a shirtless 16-year-old to the ground.

Kianna Reed said she could only bring herself to watch the video once. The teen in the video is Reed’s son, Anthony Elliott Jr.

"I can’t see in no more," said Reed, the teen’s mother. "The only thing I could do was, baby, cry, talk to my mother, and pray."

Reed said she was told in May that her son had been involved in an altercation with another juvenile at the facility and that staff had to intervene. Wisconsin State Public Defender officials said Anthony was being held at the center on a retail theft case.

What they're saying:

"I said they were beating on him like he was Rodney King," Reed said.

Reed said staff told her force was used to break up the altercation, but she believes it was excessive.

"I was waiting to see in the video my son, like, trying to attack one of them, but he’s not. He’s just standing there," she said.

The video begins with staff telling the teen to go to another room. When the teen tells them not to touch him and makes verbal threats, staff can be seen striking him and taking him to the ground.

Reed said her son has oppositional defiant disorder, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a condition marked by patterns of anger, irritability, arguing and defiance toward authority figures.

"When he’s saying, ‘get away from me,’ ‘leave me alone,’ ‘don’t touch me,’ back away from him," Reed said.

Dig deeper:

After seeing bruises on her son, Reed said she hired an attorney. She said she did not receive video of the incident until October.

FOX6 went to the detention center Tuesday seeking comment and was directed to contact a spokesperson. In a written statement, a Racine County spokesperson said the incident lasted longer than what was captured in the video and described additional behavior not shown.

The statement said the incident "included the youth clenching his fists and making multiple threats of physical violence to other juveniles and staff."

County officials said the primary staff member involved was placed on administrative leave and resigned three days later.

"Hopefully this won’t happen to nobody else’s child," Reed said.

Reed said she is considering pursuing criminal charges.

A spokesperson for the detention center said the Racine County District Attorney’s Office investigated the incident and declined to pursue prosecution.

What they're saying:

The full statement can be read below:

"Racine County acknowledges that any use of force involving a juvenile is deeply serious and requires careful scrutiny. When juveniles are involved, important privacy protections must be respected, but Racine County has been and remains transparent in its response to this incident.

Immediately after the May 27, 2025, incident occurred, Racine County notified the mother of the youth involved and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. While a short video of the incident was apparently publicly shared by the youth’s family, staff’s interaction with the youth transpired over several minutes and included the youth clenching his fists and making multiple threats of physical violence to other juveniles and staff.

After the incident occurred, the primarily involved staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave. He later resigned within three days of the incident. Despite the resignation, law enforcement and independent human services agencies still fully investigated and reviewed this incident. The details of the investigation and relevant video were provided to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of potential criminal charges. After evaluating the evidence, the District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue prosecution.

The safety, dignity, and well-being of the youth in our care is our highest priority, and Racine County recognizes the heightened responsibility that comes with working with juveniles. Racine County remains committed to accountability, transparency, and continued evaluation of policies, training, and practices to ensure appropriate, professional, and trauma-informed interactions with the youth entrusted to our care.

"Maintaining the safety of youth and staff in our facilities is our highest priority," said Amberlyn Yohn, Administrator of Youth Rehabilitation Services. "Situations like this are complex and unfold quickly. While one employee’s actions became the focus of this incident, our broader team followed established protocols and cooperated fully with the review process. We maintain our commitment to ensuring that staff have the training, oversight, and support needed to manage difficult situations appropriately and professionally."