Racine County chainsaws theft; police seek to ID accused thief

article

The Brief A man stole two battery-operated chainsaws from the Sturtevant Blain's Farm & Fleet on Dec. 27. The suspect has a slender build, facial tattoos/piercings, and braided hair, and was last seen in a blue Champion tracksuit. He fled in a black Nissan Sentra rental, though he is not listed on the rental contract.



The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man they say stole a couple of chainsaws from the Blain's Farm & Fleet in Sturtevant.

Chainsaws theft investigation

What we know:

Officials say the individual entered Blain's Farm & Fleet around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27. They say he put two battery-operated Stihl-branded chainsaws in a cart, and walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise. The total loss to the store was valued at $749.98.

The sheriff's office said the suspect then entered a black Nissan Sentra with Illinois license plate FP290822 – and left the scene with the stolen merchandise. The vehicle was determined to be a rental and the male is not on the contract, officials said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The suspect is described as a male, Black, with a slender build. He had braided hair, a tattoo of a cross on the right side of his face, a small piercing on his right cheek (near his eye), and a thin goatee and mustache. The suspect was wearing a blue Champion hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black tennis shoes, officials said.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have information on the identity of this individual, you are urged to call the Racine County Sheriff's Office at 262-636-3312 and reference complaint 25-57545.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tips may also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers of Racine County at 1-888-636-9330, online at racine.crimestoppersweb.com or via the P3 app.