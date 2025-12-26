Yorkville ammonia leak leads to evacuation at McLane Foods

article

The Brief An ammonia leak at McLane Foods in Yorkville triggered an evacuation and a multi-agency HazMat response early Friday. The leak was successfully contained and ventilated; no injuries were reported among employees or emergency responders. Crews cleared the scene by 4:30 a.m.



An ammonia leak at McLane Foods in the Village of Yorkville early on Friday, Dec. 26 forced an evacuation.

Ammonia leak investigation

What we know:

The Union Grove Yorkville Fire Department was dispatched to the scene just before 1 a.m. Friday, for a reported ammonia leak. Multiple units responded and requested additional resources due to the hazardous materials situation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A news release says the Racine HazMat (Hazardous Materials) Response Team and multiple other mutual aid agencies responded to the scene to assist.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they found the building evacuated, all personnel accounted for, and determined the ammonia leak to be contained to a small portion of the large commercial building that spanned about 500,000 square feet. On-scene emergency responders supported the HazMat team members as air sample readings were obtained.

The Racine Fire Bells supported emergency crews and nine displaced McLane employees.

The HazMat team coordinated with McLane Foods facilities personnel and their contracted refrigerant vendor to isolate, contain and remediate the leak and risk to safety. Once the ammonia valves were secured, the building was ventilated to reduce the ammonia levels to normal, safe levels.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said there was no danger to occupants of any other area businesses within the industrial park or in neighboring areas. There were no injuries to McLane employees or emergency responders on scene.

All responding emergency crews left the scene by about 4:30 a.m.