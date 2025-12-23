Burlington fatal crash; victim identified as uncle of Robin Vos

article

An 88-year-old City of Burlington man was killed early Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing North Main Street, according to police.

What we know:

The Racine County Communications Center received a call just after 5 a.m. reporting a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near Main and State. Officers and firefighters arrived to find a male pedestrian with fatal injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street from a private parking lot when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. The roadway was closed for a time while officers processed the scene and has since reopened.

The victim was identified as 88-year-old Burlington resident James Vos. The driver, a 41-year-old City of Burlington resident, remained at the scene and was not injured.

No criminal charges have been issued as of Tuesday morning.

Police say factors including cause, speed, visibility and roadway conditions remain under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact 262-342-1104.