Season of giving: Racine group leaves $1,000 tip for $150 check

The Brief A group left an extraordinary $1,000 tip on a $150 check at Dynasty Family Restaurant in Racine. The large tip was a collective act of generosity, with participants each contributing to the amount. The waitress, Kelly, was overwhelmed and thankful for the kindness during the holiday season.



In this season of giving, something quite remarkable happened at a restaurant in Racine.

Massive tip for $150 check

What we know:

A post on the Dynasty Family Restaurant (2427 Lathrop Avenue) Facebook page boasted about an extraordinary act of generosity. The post said a group that was in the restaurant recently left a $1,000 tip on a $150 check.

The social post went on to say, "We are still in complete awe…This was more than generosity. It was kindness and love in its purest form, and a reminder of why we do what we do and why our customers feel like family."

Kelly, the waitress for the table, was "overwhelmed and beyond thankful, especially with her birthday being on Christmas," the post said.

"Collective act of love"

What they're saying:

The post later finished with the following:

"We later received a heartfelt phone call from these amazing ladies, sharing that they all came together out of the kindness of their hearts and each chose to pitch in $100 if they were able to spare it. Even those who weren’t able to be there in person made sure to be part of this moment, simply because they wanted to. It was truly a collective act of love that made this moment even more meaningful and unforgettable. "

Well done!