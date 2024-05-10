Franklin police chase ends in crash; child injured, driver arrested

A police pursuit that started in Franklin and ended with a crash in Oak Creek led to an 11-year-old boy being taken to the hospital and a 19-year-old man getting arrested.

According to the Franklin Police Department, at about 10:12 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, police initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle near 60th and Drexel.

The pursuit went through Franklin, Greendale, and Greenfield before the fleeing vehicle collided with two uninvolved vehicles on Drexel and I-94 in Oak Creek.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, a 19-year-old South Milwaukee man, was taken into custody and charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The only passenger in the stolen vehicle, an 11-year-old boy from Franklin, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.