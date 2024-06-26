Oak Creek Bender Park water rescue; juvenile missing in Lake Michigan

A water rescue was underway for a juvenile in Lake Michigan off of Bender Park in Oak Creek on Wednesday evening, June 26.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said three juveniles were in distress in the water just before 8:30 p.m. when the Milwaukee County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a possible drowning incident in the lake.

Officials said two juveniles were pulled from the water, one of them with agonal breathing. That juvenile has been hospitalized in critical condition.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A search is ongoing for the third juvenile, who remains missing.

Scene at Bender Park

MCSO personnel responded, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and City of Oak Creek first responders.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.