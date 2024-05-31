Oak Creek vehicle search leads to arrests; guns and drugs found

article

Oak Creek police officers recovered drugs and guns, and arrested two people following a vehicle search.

According to an Oak Creek Facebook post, 3rd shift officers went to a vehicle parked outside a local business earlier this week.

While speaking with the people in the vehicle, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle.

Officers recovered drug paraphernalia, straws with fentanyl residue, marijuana packaged in multiple bags, a stolen pistol, and a ghost gun.

Both people were taken into custody, and charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.