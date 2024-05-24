article

A Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors candidate is accused of falsely certifying signatures in his effort to get on the April 2 ballot.

Prosecutors charged 37-year-old Andrew Matias of Oak Creek with election fraud, a felony. The investigation began in January, and he did not appear on the primary ballot.

According to a criminal complaint, Matias filed nomination papers to appear on the spring election ballot for Milwaukee County Board Supervisor District 17. Investigators reviewed 27 separate nomination papers, seven of which he personally certified that he circulated.

On at least two pages, the complaint alleges Matias falsely certified that he personally obtained each signature when he did not. Prosecutors said records from Facebook Messenger conversations showed Matias knew circulators were required to certify the signatures they gathered. Investigators spoke to people who were present or involved with circulating Matias' nomination papers as well.

"These false statements pertained to his candidacy and were intended to gain his admission to the ballot, which thus intended to affect voting at an election," the complaint said.

Milwaukee County supervisor candidates are required to submit at least 200, but no more than 400, signatures, according to court filings. Those signatures must be gathered from December 1 until the first Tuesday of January prior to the election.

Court records show Matias is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on June 10.

Steve Taylor currently represents Milwaukee County's 17th District. Records show he ultimately ran unopposed in April and was reelected with 96.92% of the vote.