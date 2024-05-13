Man suspects dogs poisoned by 'tainted meat' at Bender Park

A Milwaukee man suspects his dogs were poisoned after eating 'tainted meat' on Sunday, May 12 in Bender Park.

For 45 years, Rick Marino has traced the trails at Bender Park.

"We've been coming down here. We walk along that way, and they were over here," said Rick Marino.

He usually isn't alone, but he was on Monday, after an incident the night before.

"And I saw Jazzie eating, and then Leon was eating. And when you called them, they didn't come, and it’s like, okay, they gotta be eating something good," said Marino.

However, it wasn't.

"I walked up, and I saw there was ground up meat with dirt. You know, it was like mashed up a little bit, and I went, oh no," added Marino.

He says it was tainted, which required a trip to the emergency veterinarian for his dog, Jazzie, and a call to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Rick Marino says he loves to come to Bender Park year after year because of the wildlife. A local veterinarian says a situation like this means dog owners kind of have to be like wildlife, and that you have to watch your pet like a hawk.

"I think the best thing as a vet that we can always recommend is just making sure your pet is on a leash, keeping them by your side, knowing exactly what they're getting into and monitoring their activity to hopefully avoid a detrimental situation," said Hillery Boyden.

Boyden is the owner of the Animal Wellness Center of Oak Creek.

"You would hope it's nothing malicious, that somebody's doing this on purpose to hurt domesticated animals, our pets," Boyden added.

She urges pet owners to err on the side of caution and check with your vet, if you suspect your pet is in a similar situation.

"It's just sad all around," Boyden said.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells FOX6 its 'parks unit' is aware of Marino's story and deputies will be keeping a close eye for any additional suspicious activity.

Dr. Boyden also shared some symptoms dog owners can watch out for should they be worried they consumed something tainted or poisoned: